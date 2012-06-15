BOGOTA, June 15 Colombia's finance ministry has redeemed 2 trillion pesos ($1.1 billion) of its August 2012 local TES Treasury bond before the paper matured, the government said on Fri day.

"The early redemption of debt carried out by the Republic of Colombia on the maturing TES will generate savings in the debt service account of 18.27 billion pesos in interest and contributes to efficient management of liquidity," it said.

The transaction, which was carried out on Thursday, lowers the amount Colombia will have to redeem on August 15 to 6.6 trillion pesos from 8.6 trillion pesos previously, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=1,787.63 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Dan Grebler)