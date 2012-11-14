BOGOTA Nov 14 Colombia will issue up to 4
trillion pesos ($2.2 billion) in local TES bonds in the rest of
2012 in part to sterilize liquidity from central bank dollar
purchases, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Investment in its burgeoning capital markets has soared over
the last decade and foreign direct investment, mostly in the oil
and mining industries, has reached record levels, boosting the
peso currency and forcing the central bank to buy dollars.
According to the finance ministry statement, the central
bank had asked the government to regulate liquidity in the
economy due to the dollar purchases as well as lower national
treasury deposits.
The weekly auctions will be held every Thursday starting on
Nov. 15 and the bonds will have a maximum maturity of three
years, it said.