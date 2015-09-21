(Updates with launch details, book size)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (IFR) - Colombia offered a generous
premium Monday to lure investors into a US$1.5bn long 10-year
bond deal amid worries about the price of oil, its main export.
The South American country, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, launched the
transaction at a final spread of 245bp over US Treasuries, a
concession of around 30bp over its existing curve.
"It seems like a fairly healthy concession," said a banker
not involved in the trade, who had Colombia's existing 4% 2024s
quoted at a G-spread of 215bp at the close on Friday.
"People feel there is a fair amount of risk around oil."
Demand for the deal reached US$3.5bn, according to one
investor who participated, allowing the sovereign to launch at
the tight end of guidance of 250bp (plus or minus 5bp) and
inside initial price thoughts of 262.5bp area.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are the
bookrunners on the deal, which was expected to price later on
Monday.
Colombian assets have been hit hard by the tumble in the
price of crude oil, with local assets bearing the brunt of the
sell-off.
The peso has lost 26% of its value so far this year, while
the main stock index has dropped by more than 17%.
US dollar-denominated bonds such as the sovereign's 2024s,
on the other hand, are down by only roughly 3% year-to-date.
"We like Colombia as a credit and probably it has been
beaten up a little more than it deserves," a second investor
evaluating the sovereign told IFR.
"But there is other stuff that is cheaper than the
sovereign, and we are already overweight."
Colombia posted annual GDP growth of 3% in the second
quarter, but the economic outlook remains challenging, according
to a note Monday from GlobalSource Partners.
"Economic recovery will be limited by slow-growing external
demand, low commodity prices, lower liquidity and uncertainty in
financial markets," the note said.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc
Carnegie)