BOGOTA Aug 22 Colombia increased the amount it
will issue in domestic debt by 8 trillion pesos ($2.8 billion)
to fund this year's budget, according to a finance ministry
decree published on Monday.
The additional amount takes local peso-denominated Treasury
bonds, or TES, to 39 trillion pesos.
The decree did not provide further details and the finance
ministry did not immediately respond to questions.
Colombia has faced a shortfall in revenue after income
dropped as a result of lower international oil prices. The
government plans to send a tax reform to congress this year to
raise extra money to fund spending.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Sandra Maler)