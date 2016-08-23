BOGOTA Aug 23 Colombia will prefinance some of
its 2017 spending needs with a portion of the 8 trillion pesos
($2.8 billion) in additional domestic debt it said it would
issue this year, the finance ministry said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The ministry published a decree on Monday that said it would
increase by 8 trillion pesos the amount it would issue in
domestic debt to fund the 2016 budget but provided no further
information until Tuesday.
The additional amount takes local peso-denominated Treasury
bonds to 39 trillion pesos.
Colombia has faced a shortfall in revenue after income
dropped as a result of low prices for oil, a major export. The
government plans to send a tax reform bill to congress this year
to raise extra money to fund spending.
The debt sales would be conducted between state entities and
therefore not affect the amount sold via auction.
The government will issue 33.4 trillion pesos of local debt
next year.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)