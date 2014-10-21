NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB) has launched a combined US$1bn reopening of two dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2024 and 2044, market sources said on Tuesday.

The sovereign has launched a US$500m tap of its 4.0% 2024s at a final spread of 145bp over US Treasuries and a US$500m tap of its 5.625% 2044s at 185bp over US Treasuries.

Those levels were on the tight end of price guidance of 150bp area and 190bp area respectively.

The reopening will bring the total outstanding on the 2024 and 2044 notes to US$2.1bn and US$2.5bn respectively.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)