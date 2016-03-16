UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Colombia has begun marketing a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond at 4.125% area, according to a source.
BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are running the transaction.
The SEC-registered deal is expected to be Wednesday's business.
Colombia will use the funds for general budgetary purposes.
The sovereign is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.