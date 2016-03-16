LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Colombia has begun marketing a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond at 4.125% area, according to a source.

BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are running the transaction.

The SEC-registered deal is expected to be Wednesday's business.

Colombia will use the funds for general budgetary purposes.

The sovereign is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)