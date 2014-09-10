BOGOTA, Sept 10 Colombia will stick to its
original plan for a budget of 216.2 trillion pesos ($109.5
billion) in 2015, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on
Wednesday, a day after officials said that government spending
would be increased.
Addressing the congressional economic commission, Cardenas
said next year's total budget would not change and that the
government would seek to make savings on public expenditures
such as a freeze on the recruitment of public workers.
"For the total amount, there is no room for maneuver. We
don't see additional sources (of funds) to increase it," he
said.
Cardenas said there would be an increase in budget funds
allocated to investment, a category that includes infrastructure
and social program spending, to 48 trillion pesos from 46.2
trillion originally, which would come from cuts to the
day-to-day costs of running the government.
On Tuesday, a senior official with direct knowledge of the
government's financing plans said the budget could be increased
to between 218.7 trillion and 220.2 trillion pesos and that the
government was looking at raising sales tax.
Finances have become a concern for the government after a
slip this year in the output of crude oil, the country's top
export, which has cut revenues raised through taxes and
royalties. The economy is forecast officially to grow around 4.7
percent nonetheless, helped by a surge in the first quarter.
($1 = 1974.9 Colombian Pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)