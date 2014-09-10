(Adds scrapping of plan to lower threshold on wealth tax)
BOGOTA, Sept 10 Colombia's government has backed
away from plans to increase its 2015 budget and to lower the
threshold for the payment of wealth tax, Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas confirmed on Wednesday, amid criticism by
industry and opposition figures.
Addressing the congressional economic commission, Cardenas
said next year's total budget would be 216.2 trillion pesos
($109.5 billion) as previously planned after officials said on
Tuesday the government wanted to raise it by up to 2 percent.
That could have required a 1 percentage point increase in
sales tax, known locally as IVA, a senior government official
told Reuters.
"For the total amount, there is no room for maneuver. We
don't see additional sources (of funds) to increase it," he
said.
Later on Thursday, Cardenas told reporters that plans
announced this week to lower the threshold above which a tax on
wealth is payable, to 750 million pesos, had been scrapped at
the request of President Juan Manuel Santos.
The tax will continue to be paid on total wealth of 1
billion pesos or more while the top-tier rate payable on assets
of 8 billion pesos or more, would increase to 2.25 percent from
1.5 percent.
Finances have become a concern for the government after a
slip this year in the output of crude oil, the country's top
export, which has cut revenues earned through taxes and
royalties. The economy is forecast officially to grow around 4.7
percent nonetheless, helped by a surge in the first quarter.
The plan to raise taxes drew heavy criticism on Wednesday by
prominent industry figures who said it threatened investment and
employment.
Cardenas said Santos would next week announce an "austerity"
plan, but did not elaborate. He is likely to have been referring
to an effort to seek greater efficiency in the cost of running
the government since there is no plan to cut the overall budget.
"The government commits to freezing the (public) payroll,
reducing general expenditures and seeking all the savings
possible in its entities," he told the congressional commission.
He had also referred earlier in the day to a hiring freeze
by the government as one possible cost-limiting measure.
($1 = 1974.9 Colombian Pesos)
