BOGOTA, Sept 3 Colombia posted a central government budget surplus in the first half of 2012 worth 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, according to a senior government source.

In the first half of 2011, the government reported a central government surplus of 1.3 percent.

The improved fiscal situation comes as the government has been able to collect more tax revenue amid a crackdown on contraband and tax evasion and lower spending on things like infrastructure.

Outgoing Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry has said the Andean nation could end the year with a consolidated budget deficit of 0.9 percent, while the central government could have a deficit of 2 percent.

The government is seeking a balanced budget by the end of 2014.