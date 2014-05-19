(Edits headline, fixes grammar in paragraph 6)
BOGOTA May 18 Thirty-one children and one adult
were killed in Colombia on Sunday when fuel exploded on a
broken-down bus returning from a church event, an emergency
response coordinator said.
The charred bodies of victims were being identified using
dental records in Barranquilla, the nearest city to Fundacion
town where the accident happened, said Major Eduardo Velez,
coordinator of Magdalena province's emergency response corps.
Eighteen people managed to escape and were being treated at
hospitals in the region.
"There was a canister of gasoline inside the vehicle. The
fire spread very fast," Velez told Reuters.
He said the fire started after the driver attempted to start
the faulty bus by pouring fuel into the engine which he accessed
through the floor of the cabin. The driver escaped unharmed and
was being questioned by police, he said.
The bus was owned by a private transport company and was
used during the week to take children to and from school.
President Juan Manuel Santos was traveling to Fundacion to
console relatives of the victims.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Robert Birsel)