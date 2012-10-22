By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA Oct 22 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex on Monday announced a price range for the Colombian initial public offering of its Latin American unit that could raise nearly $1 billion dollars, as it works to trim some of its debt.

Cemex set a range of between 11,000 and 13,500 Colombian pesos ($6.11 to $7.50) per share for the offering of about 24 percent of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit, it told Colombia's market regulator.

That would net it between $774 million and $950 million at Monday's exchange rate. Analysts had estimated the company could raise at least $750 million.

Cemex Latam Holdings, which includes Cemex's cement and ready-mix assets in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, will offer 126.6 million of its common shares, the company said.

Cemex said the timing of the deal would depend on market conditions, though a preliminary offering calendar obtained by Reuters showed Cemex Latam Holdings could start trading in mid-November.

Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has been digging itself out of deep debt for the past three years.

Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano, who has headed the company since 1985, has been under pressure and has sought to reassure investors that the former emerging market darling can recover.

Cemex shares plunged to 13-year lows late last year on doubts over whether Zambrano could turn around its finances, but have since soared.

Creditors of the Monterrey-based company recently agreed to refinance the company's debt.

Cemex also wrapped up a $7.2 billion refinancing package that provided much-needed room to push back looming debt payments for up to four years. The umbrella deal also included a debt swap, a $1 billion prepayment and revised financial covenants.