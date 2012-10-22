By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA Oct 22 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex
on Monday announced a price range for the Colombian
initial public offering of its Latin American unit that could
raise nearly $1 billion dollars, as it works to trim some of its
debt.
Cemex set a range of between 11,000 and 13,500
Colombian pesos ($6.11 to $7.50) per share for the offering of
about 24 percent of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit, it told
Colombia's market regulator.
That would net it between $774 million and $950 million at
Monday's exchange rate. Analysts had estimated the company could
raise at least $750 million.
Cemex Latam Holdings, which includes Cemex's cement and
ready-mix assets in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil,
Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, will offer 126.6 million
of its common shares, the company said.
Cemex said the timing of the deal would depend on market
conditions, though a preliminary offering calendar obtained by
Reuters showed Cemex Latam Holdings could start trading in
mid-November.
Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly
after paying $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has
been digging itself out of deep debt for the past three years.
Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano, who has headed the company
since 1985, has been under pressure and has sought to reassure
investors that the former emerging market darling can recover.
Cemex shares plunged to 13-year lows late last year on
doubts over whether Zambrano could turn around its finances, but
have since soared.
Creditors of the Monterrey-based company recently agreed to
refinance the company's debt.
Cemex also wrapped up a $7.2 billion refinancing package
that provided much-needed room to push back looming debt
payments for up to four years. The umbrella deal also included a
debt swap, a $1 billion prepayment and revised financial
covenants.