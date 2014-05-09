(Adds details and background)
BOGOTA May 9 One member of Colombia's central
bank monetary policy board favored leaving the benchmark
interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent, minutes from the April
25 meeting published on Friday showed, arguing inflation was
aligned with the 3 percent target.
The bank raised the lending rate by a quarter-percentage
point to 3.5 percent, its first increase in more than two years,
which was aimed at heading off any inflationary pressures early
as price increases begin picking up from low levels.
The member, not named in the minutes, also argued that the
bank's forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for
2014 would still not be enough to raise output up to the
economy's full potential.
Central bank director Jose Dario Uribe said in a televised
update on the inflation rate on Friday that the bank's 25 basis
point increase last month was "prudence" as the economy gathers
pace and consumer demand rises.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Chris
Reese)