BRIEF-ICICI bank to consider offshore fund raising
* Says to consider offshore fund raising in single/multiple tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA May 22 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a ninth consecutive month on Friday, as policymakers try to boost the economy without stoking inflation.
The seven-member board voted to maintain the lending rate at 4.5 percent, meeting the forecast of all analysts in a Reuters survey this week.
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $4.9 billion the prior quarter as smaller increases in market interest rates resulted in smaller gains on its derivatives and credit-related income.