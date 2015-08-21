BOGOTA Aug 21 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate for an 12th consecutive month on Friday, as policymakers grapple with the twin constraints of faster inflation and an economy weakened by the plunge in global oil prices.

The seven-member board decided to maintain the lending rate at 4.5 percent, meeting the forecast of 20 out of 22 analysts in a Reuters survey this week. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)