BOGOTA May 27 Colombia's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate on Friday to 7.25 percent, the ninth consecutive monthly increase, in a bid to ease stubborn inflation.

The seven-member board decided to boost the lending rate by 25 basis points, meeting the forecast of 14 out of 18 analysts in a Reuters survey last week.

The bank held its inflation estimate for the first quarter and for 2016 as a whole steady at 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)