BOGOTA, July 31 Colombia's central bank is
likely to hold the benchmark lending rate at 4.5 percent for the
11th straight month on Friday as policymakers grapple with the
twin constraints of inflation and an economy weakened by the
drop in global oil prices.
The meeting of the seven-member board comes as growth
expectations for Latin America's fourth-largest economy have
been curbed by falling oil revenue, a weakened peso and an
increase in inflation. Last month the board voted unanimously to
hold borrowing costs.
The decision would meet expectations of all analysts in a
Reuters survey earlier this week.
Consumer prices for the 12 months through June rose 4.42
percent, way outside the bank's target range of 2 percent to 4
percent.
The peso has been devalued 54 percent over the last year, a
decline analysts say is beginning to affect inflation and
therefore the bank's ability to bolster the economy.
"The monetary policy dilemma is very clear, and it's
becoming more complex for the bank to decide on the interest
rate and other policies such as the exchange rate," said Camilo
Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota. Perez expects the
rate to hold until June.
At 4.5 percent, the interest rate would remain above those
in Mexico, Chile and Peru but below Brazil's.
Expectations that rate increases in the United States are
imminent as its economy shows signs of renewed pep are likely to
be a key consideration for monetary policy in Colombia and other
emerging markets in the coming months.
Rate increases in the United States would make its bonds a
more attractive investment and could draw money out of Colombia.
A cut in Colombia's key rate is not an option at the moment,
economists say, because it would encourage greater domestic
investment and spending, bolstering imports which would lead to
a wider current account deficit.
In the first quarter, the deficit grew to 7 percent of gross
domestic product from 4.2 percent a year earlier.
Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said last week that
economic growth could be about 3 percent this year, lower than
the monetary authority's official forecast of 3.2 percent. The
bank could cut its estimate.
The economy expanded 4.6 percent in 2014, ranking among the
fastest-growing in Latin America. The government sees growth
this year of 3.6 percent.
