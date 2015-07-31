(Adds in first sentence that decision was divided, adds

By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, July 31 Colombia's central bank held the
benchmark lending rate at 4.5 percent for the 11th straight
month on Friday to help bolster economic growth, although the
decision was divided as some policymakers sought an increase to
tackle accelerating inflation.
The meeting of the seven-member board comes as growth
expectations for Latin America's fourth-largest economy have
been curbed by falling oil revenue, and a weakened peso that is
beginning to put pressure consumer prices. Some members called
for a 25 basis-point rate hike.
The bank revised down its estimate for economic growth this
year to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent and said the depreciating
peso currency would probably mean inflation ends the year at
between 4 percent and 5 percent, higher than the target range of
2 to 4 percent.
"Inflation remains above the upper limit of the target range
and domestic spending in the economy continues to adjust to the
lower dynamics of national income," said bank chief Jose Dario
Uribe, reading the board's policy statement.
"It can be expected that temporary shocks in prices will
reverse toward inflation expectations that are anchored to the
target. However, the recent depreciation of the peso could delay
the convergence of inflation to the target."
The bank said the continued devaluation in the currency has
slowed the decline in inflation toward reaching 3 percent, the
"most desired" midpoint of the target range. Inflation for the
12 months through June was 4.42 percent.
The interest rate decision met expectations of all analysts
in a Reuters survey earlier this week.
The peso has been devalued by 54 percent over the
last year, a decline analysts say is beginning to affect
consumer prices and therefore the bank's ability to bolster the
economy.
"The monetary policy dilemma is very clear, and it's
becoming more complex for the bank to decide on the interest
rate and other policies such as the exchange rate," said Camilo
Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota.
At 4.5 percent, the interest rate remains above that of
Mexico, Chile and Peru but below Brazil's.
Expectations that rate increases in the United States are
imminent as its economy shows signs of renewed pep will be a key
consideration for monetary policy in Colombia and other emerging
markets in coming months.
Rate increases in the United States would make its bonds a
more attractive investment and could draw money out of Colombia.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)