BOGOTA Aug 21 Colombia's central bank will
probably hold its benchmark lending rate at 4.5 percent for a
12th consecutive month on Friday, though the decision may be
contested by policymakers who want to raise borrowing costs to
stem accelerating inflation.
Slowing economic growth and consumer prices that have risen
above the bank's target range will split the seven-member board,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts last week. Last month
some members voted for a 25 basis point increase.
The policy meeting comes as expansion predictions for Latin
America's fourth-largest economy have been curbed by falling oil
revenue and a weakened peso that is stoking inflation.
The bank has already revised down its estimate for economic
growth this year to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent and said the
depreciating peso currency would mean inflation ends the year at
between 4 percent and 5 percent, higher than the target range of
2 percent to 4 percent.
"If you'd asked me a week ago I would have said with
certainty that they were not going to raise the rate, but with
the depreciation of the peso we now can't rule out that they'll
do it," said Sergio Olarte, an economist at brokerage BTG
Pactual and a former central bank official.
"Nevertheless I think they need more information to be ready
not just to raise the rate 25 points but to keep raising it in a
mini-cycle."
At 4.5 percent, the interest rate remains above that of
Mexico, Chile and Peru but below Brazil's.
Of 22 analysts polled, 15 expect the board to leave
borrowing costs unchanged through the end of the
year.
Still, some policymakers, wary of inflationary pressures,
may push for a raise in the rate at Friday's meeting, the
analysts said.
International factors will weigh heavily on the discussion.
The recent devaluation of the Chinese currency and its
impact on Colombia's economy and peso, ongoing financial turmoil
in Greece and the timing of an interest rate increase in the
United States will color the vote.
A U.S.-rate hike would make its bonds a more attractive
investment and could draw money out of Colombia.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Grant
McCool)