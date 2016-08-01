BOGOTA Aug 1 Colombia's President Juan Manuel
Santos said on Monday that four members of the central bank's
policy board voted to raise the key interest rate last week,
while the other three wanted the level held steady.
The tight vote reflects the division that has opened up
within the board compared with the meeting in June, when only
one member called for the interest rate to be held.
The voting is usually secret and the board independent, but
Santos called for the members to keep the rate at 7.50 percent
just before the monthly meeting started on Friday. The bank
raised the rate to 7.75 percent.
Policymakers have struggled to bring down stubborn inflation
that reached 8.6 percent in June as drought, a weakened currency
and a truckers strike pressured prices.
"I hope it's the final time the rate is raised because it's
beginning to affect growth and have social and economic
repercussions that are negative versus the sole objective of
combating inflation," Santos said on local radio.
The bank has raised the rate 325 basis points since
September in an effort to bring the inflation rate down to
within the target range of 2-4 percent.
(Reporting by Monica Garcia and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by
Helen Murphy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)