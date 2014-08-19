BOGOTA Aug 19 A Colombian central bank board
member said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday he
leaned toward raising interest rates one more time in the bank's
latest monetary tightening campaign.
Carlos Gustavo Cano, one of the board's seven members, told
El Tiempo that he favored another interest rate rise on top of a
cumulative 1 percentage point increase made over the board's
last four monthly meetings in a bid to avert inflationary
pressures stemming from faster economic growth.
"If (the board meeting) was today, I would be very inclined
to make a last adjustment," he told the newspaper. "With one
more adjustment, we would be entering the normalization range."
Colombia's benchmark lending rate is 4.25 percent and the
bank's board holds its next rate-setting meeting on Aug. 29.
Cano told El Tiempo the board was discussing how close the
benchmark interest rate is to being at a "neutral" rate, which
would neither stimulate nor slow down economic growth.
"The fact that we have started to discuss that (the neutral
rate), means that we are very close," he told the newspaper.
He added: "My personal opinion is that the economy is
growing close to potential but not above that. That is a reason
to reach normality in the level of interest rates."
In an interview with Reuters last week, Cano said he saw no
reason for the central bank to interrupt its movement towards a
neutral monetary policy stance.
"If one makes pauses, the great risk is that you have to
make bigger jumps later on, and that generates more volatility
and uncertainty in the markets," he said.
The minutes of its July meeting showed that its decision
then to raise the interest rate by a further quarter percentage
point was reached by a 6 to 1 majority, the first time in the
last four months that the board's unanimity has been broken.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Writing by Peter Murphy,
