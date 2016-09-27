BOGOTA, Sept 27 Colombia's benchmark interest
rate should not be cut until high inflation figures have fallen
further, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday,
ahead of a central bank board meeting this week.
The seven-member board held the key lending rate steady at
7.75 percent in August, after nearly a year of consecutive
increases aimed at curbing inflation, which stands at more than
double the upper limit of the bank's target range.
"We have to wait until the decrease in inflation is
consolidated and wait for a future moment to reduce the rate,"
Cardenas, who represents the government on the board, told
journalists. "For now we must be patient."
Twelve-month inflation reached 8.10 percent in August. The
bank's long-term target range is 2 percent to 4 percent.
Analysts unanimously predicted in a Reuters survey on Monday
that the board will hold rates again at its meeting on Friday,
and a majority said holds will continue until the end of the
year.
