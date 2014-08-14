(Adds detail on tax reform)

By Carlos Vargas

MEDELLIN Aug 14 Colombia should shift its economic engines toward construction, infrastructure and non-tradable sectors to maintain levels of growth, as the oil-driven boom deteriorates, central bank board member Adolfo Meisel said on Thursday.

The government and policymakers have expressed concern that attacks by Marxist rebels, increased operating costs and weaker crude prices have started to reduce government income from the oil sector and could bite into future economic growth.

"What we are seeing is a transformation of the engines of national growth," Meisel told Reuters on the sidelines of an industrial conference in Medellin.

"We had a oil and mining boom, but that's ending."

As oil reserves shrink, the government is seeking new economic drivers that would replace the mining and energy sector in coming years. Oil reserves have stagnated at around seven years' worth of production.

Meisel said non-tradable sectors like construction and infrastructure remain "very dynamic" and will be of increased importance as the export sector continues to weaken.

"Overall, I think the external sector will cease to be as important as it was in recent times. More important will be the sectors of manufacturing."

Colombia's central bank last month raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter point to 4.25 percent, but "some" board members raised concern about how lower oil income would impact the economy, Meisel's colleague on the board, Cesar Vallejo, told Reuters earlier this week.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas' financing plan already sees $1.6 billion lower oil income for the coming year and a need to improve tax collection. The government plans to toughen penalties on tax evaders - including criminal charges - and wants Colombians to pay duties on overseas assets.

Such taxes could bring trillions of pesos in additional revenue to the $366 billion economy. It also will seek to extend two duties that were set to expire this year.

"The energy boom was a major source of tax income and this has been reducing...the government will be looking for alternative sources. It's a medium term concern."

Latin America's fourth biggest economy has surprised investors this year, growing a better-than-expected 6.4 percent in the first quarter.

The government has maintained its 4.7 percent GDP expansion forecast for this year, but Cardenas has said he sees growth "close to 5 percent." (Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)