By Carlos Vargas
MEDELLIN Aug 14 Colombia should shift its
economic engines toward construction, infrastructure and
non-tradable sectors to maintain levels of growth, as the
oil-driven boom deteriorates, central bank board member Adolfo
Meisel said on Thursday.
The government and policymakers have expressed concern that
attacks by Marxist rebels, increased operating costs and weaker
crude prices have started to reduce government income from the
oil sector and could bite into future economic growth.
"What we are seeing is a transformation of the engines of
national growth," Meisel told Reuters on the sidelines of an
industrial conference in Medellin.
"We had a oil and mining boom, but that's ending."
As oil reserves shrink, the government is seeking new
economic drivers that would replace the mining and energy sector
in coming years. Oil reserves have stagnated at around seven
years' worth of production.
Meisel said non-tradable sectors like construction and
infrastructure remain "very dynamic" and will be of increased
importance as the export sector continues to weaken.
"Overall, I think the external sector will cease to be as
important as it was in recent times. More important will be the
sectors of manufacturing."
Colombia's central bank last month raised the benchmark
lending rate a quarter point to 4.25 percent, but "some" board
members raised concern about how lower oil income would impact
the economy, Meisel's colleague on the board, Cesar Vallejo,
told Reuters earlier this week.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas' financing plan already
sees $1.6 billion lower oil income for the coming year and a
need to improve tax collection. The government plans to toughen
penalties on tax evaders - including criminal charges - and
wants Colombians to pay duties on overseas assets.
Such taxes could bring trillions of pesos in additional
revenue to the $366 billion economy. It also will seek to extend
two duties that were set to expire this year.
"The energy boom was a major source of tax income and this
has been reducing...the government will be looking for
alternative sources. It's a medium term concern."
Latin America's fourth biggest economy has surprised
investors this year, growing a better-than-expected 6.4 percent
in the first quarter.
The government has maintained its 4.7 percent GDP expansion
forecast for this year, but Cardenas has said he sees growth
"close to 5 percent."
