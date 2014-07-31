BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan Companies posts Q1 EPS of $1.09
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports first quarter 2017 results
BOGOTA, July 31 Colombia's central bank estimated economic growth in the second quarter at 4.3 percent, its director, Jose Dario Uribe said on Thursday, while announcing a 25 basis point increase to the benchmark lending rate. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports first quarter 2017 results
April 27 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by growth in its financial advisory and asset management businesses.