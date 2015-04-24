UPDATE 2-BOJ's Kuroda says rejecting globalisation inconsistent with reality
* Dollar-denominated debt of emerging economies a risk (Adds detail, top regulator remarks)
BOGOTA, April 24 The decision by Colombia's central bank to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent was reached unanimously, bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
* Dollar-denominated debt of emerging economies a risk (Adds detail, top regulator remarks)
SHANGHAI, May 9 Shanghai stocks recouped earlier losses to end flat on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, but lingering concerns over tighter financial regulations checked overall demand.