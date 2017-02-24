BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
BOGOTA Feb 24 Colombia's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 7.25 percent on Friday in a bid to bolster growth despite inflation figures that remain above the target range.
The board decided to reduce the lending rate by 25 basis points, surprising the market. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5