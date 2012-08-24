Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombia's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate on Friday for the second straight month by a widely expected 25 basis points to bolster the economy as a global slowdown crimps overseas sales and consumer spending slows.
The seven-member board led by central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe voted to cut the overnight lending rate to 4.75 percent in a move forecast by 28 of 35 analysts polled by Reuters.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.