BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombia's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate on Friday for the second straight month by a widely expected 25 basis points to bolster the economy as a global slowdown crimps overseas sales and consumer spending slows.

The seven-member board led by central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe voted to cut the overnight lending rate to 4.75 percent in a move forecast by 28 of 35 analysts polled by Reuters.