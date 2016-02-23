BOGOTA Feb 23 Unionized workers at Colombia's biggest coal mine will start voting on Friday whether to strike or seek an arbitrated settlement for wage increases, the head of the Sintracarbon union said on Tuesday.

A strike at the Cerrejon mine, which produces 32 million tonnes of coal per year, or 37 percent of Colombia's total output, would come at an inopportune time for the country, which is already suffering a commodity-related economic slowdown.

Colombia is the world's fifth largest coal exporter.

Jairo Quiroz, head of the Sindicato de Trabajadores de la Industria del Carbon, known as Sintracarbon, told Reuters the 10-day vote comes after a 40-day period of direct negotiation came to an end without an agreement.

"Historically, workers have voted favorably for a strike," he said. "We usually go for that option because arbitration doesn't provide a guarantee for workers."

Officials at Cerrejon were not immediately available to comment.

The union, which represents 4,200 of the 10,000 workers at the mine, is ready to keep talking to the company to resolve the dispute and avoid a stoppage at the mine in La Guajira in northern Colombia, he said.

The voting will end on March 3, with a starting date for any strike to be announced 10 days later.

Cerrejon has offered a 6.77 percent pay increase, in line with last year's inflation rate, while workers want a 10.1 percent raise, Quiroz said. They also want improvements in education, health and housing as well as in other aspects of their contracts.

The last strike at Cerrejon was in February 2013 and lasted 32 days.

Cerrejon is a joint venture between BHP Billiton , Anglo American Plc and Glencore Xstrata . It has been producing coal in Colombia since the mid-1980s under a concession that runs until 2033. (Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Paul Simao)