BEIJING, March 4 China's foreign ministry said
on Wednesday that a ship detained in Colombia for illegally
transporting arms and operated by China's largest shipping group
was involved in "normal trade cooperation".
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the ship was carrying
ordinary military supplies to Cuba and was not in violation of
any international obligations.
The Da Dan Xia, operated by Cosco Shipping Co Ltd
, was headed for Cuba when it was stopped on Saturday
in the northern port of Cartagena, on the Caribbean coast, after
the arms were detected during an inspection.
