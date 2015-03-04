(Clarifies that China's foreign ministry was referring to
Colombia, instead of "the parties" in 5th paragraph)
BOGOTA/SHANGHAI, March 4 Colombian authorities
detained a vessel operated by China's largest shipping group for
illegally transporting thousands of cannon shells, about 100
tonnes of gunpowder and other materials used to make explosives,
the attorney general's office said.
The Da Dan Xia, operated by Cosco Shipping Co Ltd
, was headed for Cuba when it was stopped on Saturday
in the northern port of Cartagena, on the Caribbean coast, after
the materials were detected during an inspection.
The cargo was listed in the records of the 28,451
deadweight-tonne ship as grain products. The captain of the Hong
Kong-flagged vessel had been arrested, the attorney general's
office said.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the
ship was carrying ordinary military supplies to Cuba and was not
in violation of any international obligations.
"It is completely normal military trade cooperation. At
present, China is communicating with Colombia on this matter,"
Hua said.
A Cosco Shipping official in the firm's Guangzhou head
office said the ship was operated by the company but added she
was unaware of the incident. Cosco Shipping is part of the
state-backed China Ocean Shipping Group Co (COSCO) conglomerate.
Cargo documentation the captain presented did not match the
load the ship was found to be carrying, Luis Gonzalez, national
director of the Colombian attorney general's office, told
reporters.
"Around 100 tonnes of powder, 2.6 million detonators, 99
projectiles and around 3,000 cannon shells were found," Gonzalez
added.
Photographs from the prosecutor's office showed wooden cases
inside a shipping container with labels stating Chinese defense
manufacturer China North Industries Group Corporation as the
supplier.
The company, known as Norinco, is China's biggest arms
maker. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The recipient was stated as importer Tecnoimport in the
Cuban capital Havana. The Cuban company could not immediately be
reached for comment.
A man who identified himself as the Da Dan Xia's first
officer confirmed the ship had been detained in Colombia when
Reuters called the vessel's phone number on Wednesday. He
declined to comment further.
CHINA-CUBA TIES GROWING
The attorney general's office said the ship's captain, Wu
Hong, would be brought before a judge in order to be detained
pending charges, and had been provided with an interpreter.
Officials said he could be charged with illegal transport of
military materials.
China is the fourth largest arms exporter in the world,
according to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute (SIPRI). Its three major customers are Pakistan,
Bangladesh and Myanmar.
China and Cuba have increasingly close business ties, as
well as political links because of their communist governments,
but in Latin America, China is closest to oil-rich Venezuela.
President Xi Jinping visited Cuba last year at the end of a
swing through the region, signing a series of deals, including
debt restructuring and helping to build a shipping
terminal.
A North Korean ship was detained in the Caribbean region in
July 2013, near the Panama canal, when it was found to be
carrying Soviet-era weapons from Cuba including two MiG-21 jet
fighters, hidden under thousands of tonnes of sugar.
The United States and the United Nations both blacklisted
two shipping companies which they said tried to hide the arms
shipments destined for North Korea. Panama freed the ship and 32
crew to sail back to Cuba a year ago after most of a $1 million
fine was paid.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Peter Murphy, writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh in
SHANGHAI, Ben Blanchard in BEIJING and Henning Gloystein and
Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE; Editing by G Crosse, Bernard Orr and
Dean Yates)