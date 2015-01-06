BOGOTA Jan 6 China has granted a $5.3 billion
credit line to Ecuador as the oil-reliant Andean nation
reorganizes its finances after a crash in crude prices slashed
export earnings, Ecuador's official newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
Ecuadorean Finance Minister Fausto Herrera said the
government would tap $1.5 billion this year of the 30-year
credit, which carries a 2 percent annual interest rate, El
Ciudadano reported.
China's state-controlled and trade-focused Eximbank, which
offered the new loan, has been one of Ecuador's top financiers,
investing heavily in the oil and hydroelectricity sectors. World
oil prices have fallen about 55 percent over the past six
months.
The loan, granted during an official visit to China by
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, comes as OPEC's smallest
member faces challenges from a plunge in global oil prices which
on Monday forced the government to cut its 2015 budget by 4
percent.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, whose country now
boasts the world's largest oil reserves, is also making an
official visit to China and several unspecified OPEC countries
in a trip that comes as Venezuelan bond prices plummet.
Ecuador will spend the Chinese loan on social projects,
transport and infrastructure, El Ciudadano said.
The Finance Ministry in Quito confirmed it held a press
conference in Peking but declined to comment on the details.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Alan Crosby)