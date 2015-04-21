By Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, April 21 Colombia has authorized a
Chinese ship to set sail after it was caught carrying 100 tonnes
of explosives to Cuba illegally, the prosecutor's office said on
Tuesday, though it continues to hold the vessel's captain
pending a criminal investigation.
The ship was detained on Feb. 28 after docking in the
coastal city of Cartagena on the Caribbean coast. Inspectors
found the explosives plus 2.6 million detonators, 99 projectile
heads and around 3,000 canon shells on board.
The documentation presented by the crew said the ship, the
Da Dan Xia, was carrying grains.
A Cartagena-based judge authorized the ship to depart after
nearly two months because Colombian authorities do not have the
logistical capacity to unload, store or destroy the weaponry
found aboard, the prosecutor's office said.
"The judge considered it necessary to free the ship with all
the cargo to not put at risk our coastline or the communities,"
Vicente Guzman, head of the prosecutor's office for the
Cartagena region, told reporters.
China's Foreign Ministry says the ship was transporting
regular military supplies to Cuba as part of its trade and
military cooperation with the communist-run island and that it
had not violated any international norms.
The Da Dan Xia is operated by Cosco Shipping Co Ltd
, part of the state-owned China Ocean Shipping Group
Co.
The producer of the cargo, Norinco, is China's biggest arms
maker. A spokesman said after the ship's detention in March that
reports of what the ship was carrying were "not true" and that
the company sent mainly raw materials to produce bullets.
The recipient was stated as importer Tecnoimport in the
Cuban capital Havana.
China is the fourth largest arms exporter in the world,
according to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute (SIPRI). Its three major customers are Pakistan,
Bangladesh and Myanmar.
China and Cuba have increasingly close business ties, as
well as political links because of their communist governments,
but in Latin America, China is closest to oil-rich Venezuela.
A North Korean ship was detained in the Caribbean region in
July 2013 near the Panama Canal, when it was found to be
carrying Soviet-era weapons from Cuba including two MiG-21 jet
fighters, hidden under thousands of tonnes of sugar.
The United States and the United Nations blacklisted two
shipping companies they said were trying to hide the arms
destined for North Korea. Panama freed the ship and crew to sail
back to Cuba after most of a $1 million fine was paid.
(Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by David Gregorio)