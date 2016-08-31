BOGOTA Aug 31 Colombia's largest coal mine,
Cerrejon has restarted loading and exporting from its Bolivar
port after a suspension last week due to suspected
contamination, the company said on Wednesday.
Work at the port began again on Tuesday, Cerrejon said in a
statement.
The suspension occurred last Friday after local government
agency Corpoguajira issued an order for airborne emissions to be
checked due to evidence that contamination had impacted the
health of local indigenous communities.
Cerrejon presented a plan to keep emissions in check and
Corpoguajira accepted it, the company said.
Cerrejon's mine produces 32 million tonnes of coal a year,
or 37 percent of Colombia's total output. Earlier this year
union workers voted in favour of a strike, but the two sides
were able to reach agreement.
Cerrejon is a joint venture between Australia-based BHP
Billiton Ltd, London- and Johannesburg-based Anglo
American Plc and Swiss-based Glencore Xstrata.
Colombia is the world's fifth largest coal exporter. The
country's output fell 3.5 percent in 2015 to 85.5 million
tonnes.
