* Output in Cesar province up 20.8 pct to 12.84 mln T
* All major coal producers expanding operations
BOGOTA May 14 Colombia's coal production jumped
14.6 percent to 23.31 million tonnes in the first three months
of 2012, compared with the same period last year, the Andean
country's mining regulator said on Monday.
Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big producers with
their own ports and railways such as Glencore, Drummond
and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned by BHP Billiton
, Anglo American and Xstrata.
The top three producers export almost all their output. The
main markets for Colombian coal are the United States and
Europe, although exporters have started to make inroads in Asia
despite the high freight costs.
The largest production increases were in the Cesar province
where Glencore's Prodeco unit, Drummond International, Vale
and Goldman Sachs' local affiliate
operate. Output in the region increased almost 21 percent to
12.84 million tonnes.
Production in Guajira province - where Cerrejon, the
country's largest exporter, has four of five licenses to mine -
rose 10.2 percent in the first quarter to 9.0 million tonnes
versus the same period last year, it said.
Production at Drummond's La Loma and El Descanso mines
increased almost 28 percent to 7.06 million tonnes.
The regulator did not give a reason for output changes, but
all major coal miners are currently expanding their mines and
infrastructure in Latin America's top coal exporter.
The world's No. 4 coal exporter is experiencing a boom in
investment in the oil and mining sectors following a
U.S.-sponsored crackdown on illegal armed groups that has made
it safer to explore and mine.
Colombia's coal production is expected to increase to 97
million tonnes in 2012 from 85.8 million tonnes last year, the
mining minister has said.