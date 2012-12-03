BOGOTA, Dec 3 Coal production in Colombia, the world's
fourth-largest exporter of the commodity, looks set to rise more than 7.5
percent next year to 98 million tonnes, according to government data published
on Monday.
This year, the Andean country will produce less coal than planned, with
output dropping to around 90 million-91 million tonnes after labor unrest in the
top-producing province halted operations.
The Andean nation's thermal coal sector is dominated by major producers such
as Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned
by BHP Billiton Plc, Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc.
All companies are expanding mines and infrastructure.
Here is a breakdown of price and production estimates:
YEAR PRICE (PER TONNE) PRODUCTION (IN TONNES)
2013 $75 98 million
2014 $77 100 million
2015 $80 99 million
2016 $79 107 million
2017 $84 107 million
2018 $87 107 million
2019 $90 104 million
2020 $92 103 million
Source: National Mining Agency Presentation