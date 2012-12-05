* Strike, lower demand, licensing delays hurt exports
* Output in 2012 below target, still up from last year
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Dec 5 Exports of Colombian coal will
likely drop up to 10 percent this year due to lower global
demand, a strike at the main coal railway and delays in
environmental licensing, a private sector mining group said on
Wednesday.
Colombia's coal sector has suffered in 2012 from low demand
and prices as a result of sluggish global economic growth
coupled with strikes at the Fenoco coal railway and at Glencore
International Plc Prodeco unit's La Jagua mine.
Exports should be between 72.8 million and 77.2 million
tonnes this year, said Claudia Jimenez, director of the
Association of the Large Scale Mining Sector whose members
include top exporters Cerrejon, Drummond and Prodeco.
In a presentation to journalists, Jimenez cited oversupply
in the market, the increased use of shale gas, the railway
strike in Colombia and delays in environmental licenses in the
top producing region of Cesar for the drop.
The country exported 81.2 million tonnes last year,
according to the DANE statistics agency. The figure differs by a
few million tonnes from data published by the mining regulator,
which relies on royalty payments to calculate exports.
It was not clear why the private sector group used DANE
figures as opposed to the Ingeominas regulator's numbers. Both
are published with a lag of two months. The group did not
immediately respond to requests for clarification.
Ingeominas puts exports at 79.2 million tonnes in 2011.
The Bogota-based group, known by its Spanish acronym SMGE,
expected exports in the fourth quarter of between 15.7 million
and 20.1 million tonnes. In the January-September period,
Colombia shipped 57.1 million tonnes, according to DANE.
Ingeominas put the number at 63.5 million for the first
three quarters of the year.
The world's No. 4 coal exporter primarily ships the material
to the United States and Europe, both of which are suffering
from economic troubles, but the Andean country has diversified
its exports to South America and Asia in recent years.
Colombia's high-grade thermal coal is primarily used for
power generation and therefore has also suffered from a glut of
cheap natural gas that has affected demand.
This year, the Andean country will produce less coal than
planned, with output dropping to around 90 million-91 million
tonnes due to the labor unrest, the government says. The SMGE
expects 87.8 million to 90.5 million tonnes in 2012.
Colombia produced 85.8 million tonnes last year.
Its coal sector is dominated by major producers such as
Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is jointly
owned by BHP Billiton Plc, Anglo American Plc
and Xstrata Plc.
All companies are expanding mines and infrastructure, and
production is expected to increase to over 100 million tonnes in
coming years.