* Ban adds to mounting problems in Colombia's coal industry
* Fenoco railway moves up to 160,000 tonnes of coal per day
BOGOTA, Feb 9 Colombia's top coal railway,
Fenoco, will comply with a ban on nighttime trains issued by a
regional environmental authority to reduce noise, the company
said late on Friday.
The announcement adds to problems that have forced top
producers at the South American country to shut down shipments
from the world's fourth-largest coal exporter, sending global
prices rising.
On Dec. 10, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar,
which oversees environmental issues in Colombia's top coal
producing region, ordered Fenoco to stop running trains near
populated areas between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. so residents'
sleep would not be disturbed.
"The company will abide by and respect the measure, and will
proceed, as of today, February 8, 2013, to stop the movement of
trains during the night in the Cesar region, as ordered by said
administrative decision," Fenoco said in a statement.
A government source told Reuters late last year that if the
order were implemented, Colombia's coal exports would fall by 23
million tonnes per year and it would cost the Andean country
some $470 million annually in royalties.
Fenoco transports up to 160,000 tonnes daily, according to
the company.
Fenoco's shareholders include Glencore International Plc's
Prodeco unit, Drummond and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc.
Colombia's mining sector has been hit in recent months by a
spate of labor disputes, delays in environmental permits and a
rise in guerrilla attacks against installations.
In the first strike in almost two decades at Cerrejon,
Colombia's largest coal exporter, workers walked off the job
earlier this week to demand higher wages and more benefits.
Cerrejon - a joint venture between BHP Billiton,
Anglo American and Xstrata - produced 34.6
million tonnes of coal last year and exported 32.8 million
tonnes.
On Wednesday, Colombia's National Environmental Licensing
Authority suspended loading at Drummond's port after a coal
barge nearly sank in bad weather last month. The suspension will
be lifted once Drummond presents a contingency plan.
A source close to the company on Thursday said that
operations would likely be up and running in seven to ten days.
In total, about 85 percent of Colombia's daily coal output
is shut as a result of the problems at Cerrejon and Drummond as
well as at a mine owned by a Goldman Sachs affiliate,
according to calculations by Reuters and industry sources.
The problems at Cerrejon and Drummond's port sent global
prices rising on Friday.