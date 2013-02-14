BOGOTA, Feb 14 Colombia, the world's
fourth-largest coal exporter, produced 89.2 million tonnes of
coal last year, missing its full-year target after problems with
strikes and environmental permits bit into output, the
government said on Thursday.
Colombia's mining sector has been hit over the last year by
a spate of labor disputes, including a strike at the main coal
railway and a walkout at a Glencore-owned mine, as well
as delays in environmental permits and a rise in guerrilla
attacks.
Coal production last year missed the 2012 target by nearly 9
million tonnes, according to the National Mining Agency, a new
government body created to handle increasing demands on public
institutions from a boom in the mining sector.
National output, however, rose 4 percent in 2012 versus the
85.8 million produced in 2011, it said.
Here is a breakdown of 2012 output versus its goal:
GOAL (mln tonnes) ACTUAL PRODUCTION (mln tonnes)
CERREJON 34.3 34.3
DRUMMOND LTD 28.9 26.0
GLENCORE 17.2 14.7
COLOMBIAN 7.4 5.6
NATURAL RESOURCES
NORCARBON S.A. 0.8 0.4
COLOMBIA INTERIOR 8.9 8.2
TOTAL OUTPUT 97.5 89.2