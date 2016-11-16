BOGOTA Nov 16 Colombia's coal output rose 17.6
percent to 23.4 million tonnes in the third quarter, the Energy
and Mining Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Andean nation, the world's fifth-largest coal exporter,
produced 19.9 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, the
ministry said. The sector is seeking to produce 85.5 million
tonnes this year, a level similar to last year.
The ministry did not provide a reason for the increase in
output.
The biggest players in Colombia's coal industry are Drummond
Co, Glencore Plc, Murray Energy's
Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned
by BHP Billiton , Anglo American PLC and
Glencore.
