BOGOTA, June 24 At least eight miners at an
underground coal mine in Colombia have died and five more are
missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the national
mining agency said on Saturday.
The explosion took place on Friday in the Cucunuba
municipality in Cundinamarca province, an area where illegal
underground coal mining is widespread and accidents are not
uncommon.
"There are 14 people affected," the national mining agency
said on Twitter. "One injured, eight dead and five still
missing."
Legal coal mining in the mountainous Andean country, the
world's fifth-largest exporter of coal, is dominated by
Cerrejon, Drummond Co Inc and Glencore PLC.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)