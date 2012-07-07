By Jack Kimball
| BOGOTA, July 7
BOGOTA, July 7 Colombian coal workers voted on
Saturday to strike over pay and working conditions at the
3-million-tonne-per-year La Jagua mine of Glencore's
Prodeco unit, a union said.
Colombia is the world's fourth-largest coal exporter and
Glencore's La Jagua - one of the mining concessions it owns in
the nation - has some of the country's highest quality coal.
After 40 days of negotiations with Prodeco, laborers voted
unanimously to strike after the company failed to meet their
demands over pay and improved working conditions, said Ricardo
Machado of the Sintraminergetica union.
Workers have 10 days to act on the strike vote but they
cannot legally walk off the job for the first two days or the
last two days of the period. If they do not carry out a strike
during the allotted time, they must vote again.
"We were relatively close to a deal but it couldn't be
reached. On Monday, we'll continue negotiating with the
company," Machado told Reuters by telephone.
The discussions involved workers at Carbones de La Jagua -
one of five concessions that Glencore owns in the northern Cesar
province - and Prodeco.
Unions use the threat of strikes for leverage in bargaining
talks with mining and oil companies, which have been returning
to Colombia after a fall in guerrilla violence over the last
decade due to a U.S.-backed military offensive.
Any walkout would unlikely affect prices unless it drags on
for several weeks, but the industry is watching closely because
the quality of coal that the mine produces is in relatively
tight supply.
In 2010, laborers at La Jagua went on strike for five weeks
before signing a two-year deal, and last year, they struck for
eight days at the 5-million-tonne-per-year Calenturitas mine.
Prodeco is Colombia's third largest coal exporter behind
Drummond and Cerrejon, which is a joint venture by BHP Billiton
, Anglo American and Xstrata.
Prodeco produced 4.2 million tonnes of coal in the first
quarter this year, a rise of 10 percent from the first quarter
of 2011.