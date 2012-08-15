BOGOTA Aug 14 A Colombian court declared a
strike at the country's main coal railway illegal on Tuesday,
dealing a blow to the union's action for higher salaries, and
giving the privately held railway operator the ability to fire
workers who walked off the job three weeks ago, officials said.
The 23-day strike by workers at the railway operated by
Fenoco has shut off more than 50 percent of coal exports from
Colombia, the world's No.4 coal exporter, causing major coal
producers to declare limited force majeure and cutting the
country's exports by an estimated 4 million tonnes this year.
The dispute has pushed up prices despite the availability of
coal in the Atlantic and Pacific markets, although the shortfall
from Colombia has yet to be strongly felt, utilities and traders
said.
The decision by the Bogota-based court strengthened Fenoco's
position in talks with union workers seeking to negotiate higher
salaries.
"We won. The decision was unanimous. The strike was declared
illegal," Fenoco President Peter Burrowes told Reuters by
telephone, walking out of the court after hours of discussions.
The union vowed to appeal the ruling. A decision on the
appeal will likely be months away.
Felix Herrera, president of the Sintraime union, told
Reuters that union leaders would meet on Wednesday to decide how
to move forward after the court ruling.
On Monday, more than 50 percent of rail workers voted to end
the walkout, but the union called the vote illegal and vowed to
continue the strike. In a statement in local media, the company
said workers should return to their jobs on Thursday.
"It was a double whammy. We got the vote yesterday and the
court decision today," Burrowes said.
In 2009, striking Fenoco workers held up exports for 27 days
-- the walkout was later declared illegal.
Fenoco's shareholders include Glencore International Plc's
Prodeco unit, Drummond International and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Colombian units.
The labor dispute has brought coal exports from the main
producing province of Cesar to a halt and cost the government
more than $1.2 million per day in royalties.
The tonnage lost as a result of the Fenoco strike and a
separate dispute at Prodeco's mines may have a greater impact on
prices in two to three months' time when end-users return to the
market for Q4 cargoes, but at present there is still more coal
available than there are buyers, traders and utilities said.
Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big thermal
producers with their own port and rail facilities such as
Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP
Billiton Ltd , Anglo American Plc and
Xstrata Plc.
The Andean country has seen record foreign investment,
mainly into the oil and mining sectors, pushing coal output to
historic highs over the last decade after a U.S.-backed military
offensive drove rebels into remote jungle and mountain hideouts.