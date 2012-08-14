* Fenoco says workers voted to end three-week strike
* Union leader vows to continue labor action
* Coal prices up, but shortfall has yet to be strongly felt
- traders
* Drummond says has significantly reduced operations
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Aug 13 Colombian railway workers at the
country's main coal line voted on Monday to end a three-week
strike that has paralyzed more than half of coal shipments from
the world's fourth-largest exporter, but the union called the
vote illegal and has vowed to continue the strike.
Striking workers at privately held rail company Fenoco have
brought coal exports from the main producing province of Cesar
to a halt, causing major coal producers to declare limited force
majeure and costing the government more than $1.2 million per
day in royalties.
Force majeure is a clause provided in contracts under which
buyers or sellers are allowed to renege on their commitment
because of a situation that is beyond their control.
Fenoco President Peter Burrowes told Reuters that 335
workers had voted in favor of lifting the strike, sending the
dispute to arbitration, meaning that the company received more
than the 51 percent required to end the walkout.
A total of 347 out of 624 workers cast ballots on Monday,
Burrowes said. Laborers could return to work as soon as
Thursday, according to the company.
But the union -- which has more than 200 members -- said
only union leaders could stop the strike and called on the
company to make concrete proposals to end the walkout.
"We're not going to lift the strike. We're going to continue
striking," Felix Herrera, president of the Sintraime union, told
Reuters.
Fenoco's shareholders include Glencore International Plc's
Prodeco unit, Drummond International and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Colombian units. In 2009,
striking Fenoco workers held up exports for 27 days.
Fenoco is also trying to have the strike declared illegal,
which would allow the company to fire union leaders. A court
ruling is expected on Tuesday, but is likely to be bogged down
in a months-long appeal process.
The dispute between laborers and the private company has
pushed up prices despite the availability of coal in the
Atlantic and Pacific markets, and while sentiment has become
cautiously optimistic for firmer prices in the fourth quarter,
the shortfall from Colombia has yet to be strongly felt,
utilities and traders said.
Buyers of Colombian coal say if the strike lasts for the
rest of the month, it would take 4 million tonnes out of supply
for this year, which the country would not be able to make up.
That, plus supply cuts underway in the United States,
Australia and Indonesia, will help rebalance the market and
should push prices back above $100 per tonne, but at that level,
fresh U.S. offers are likely to emerge, capping any price gains,
traders and utilities said.
Colombia's second-largest coal exporter, Drummond
International, said before Monday's vote that it was sharply
cutting production because of the rail strike.
"With the railway out of operation, coal exports have ceased
and inventory at the mine loadout facility has reached full
capacity," Drummond said in a statement sent to Reuters early on
Monday. The company could not be reached immediately for comment
later on Monday.
"As such, Drummond, for an indefinite period of time, will
be significantly reducing its operations in Colombia," said the
statement, dated Aug. 10.
Drummond, whose Colombian coal operations are 20
percent-owned by Japan's Itochu Corp, said the walkout
by rail workers was preventing shipment of 80,000 to 85,000
tonnes per day from its mines to its Caribbean port.
Drummond customers say the company has informed them that
the miner's workers in Colombia have been put on paid leave and
that it has mined and moved all the coal it can while the vital
rail link is offline.
Prodeco and a local Goldman Sachs unit, which the company
bought from Vale earlier this year, have used trucks to move
some coal to ports, but Drummond does not have the loading
ability to move coal by trucks, industry sources said.