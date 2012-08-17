By Jack Kimball BOGOTA, Aug 17 Colombia's main railway, Fenoco, has restarted shipping coal to ports after the end of a nearly month-long strike in the world's fourth-largest coal exporter, the company's president told Reuters on Friday. The union on Thursday ended the 25-day strike, which had paralyzed exports from Colombia's main coal-producing province of Cesar, after Fenoco scored two victories against guild leaders earlier in the week. "We're back at work. The flowers have been watered. The computers are running," Peter Burrowes, president of Fenoco, said from the coastal city of Santa Marta. "At exactly 10:51 (a.m. local time) we started running...we're getting trains out the mines," said Burrows, who is leaving his job on Friday to take up a new position in a different sector. Physical prompt coal prices softened slightly by 25 cents to 50 cents a tonne on Friday after Fenoco said it would resume operations. On Monday, the company won a vote in which more than 50 percent of workers agreed to lift the strike, and the following day a Colombian court declared the walkout illegal, paving the way for an end to the labor action. The dispute over pay and working conditions will now move to an arbitration committee made up of one company representative, a union leader and a government official. A resolution could take months or years, industry sources said. The walkout at Fenoco, which moves coal for Drummond International, Goldman Sachs affiliates and Glencore International Plc's Prodeco unit, had caused limited force majeure on some shipments. Sintraime union President Felix Herrera told Reuters that the guild was worried that since the strike was declared illegal by a court, the company would now fire some workers like it did for a walkout in 2009 when it let 32 laborers go. "We're asking the company not to fire workers nor attack job stability," Herrera said. Senior mining industry sources said that in general it was a terrible time for anybody to strike in the mining sector globally given that margins are being squeezed hard, local currencies have been firming, and there is oversupply in the market. In Australia, BHP Billiton said on Thursday that worsening market conditions could lead to job cuts at its coal mines there as slowing industrial activity in China forces global miners to scale back operations. Global coal output is set to shrink over the next year or two as miners grapple with a combination of low prices, weak demand and currency headwinds, and high-cost Australian operations are under particular pressure. Cash costs in Colombia are fairly low globally but still higher than main competitors in South Africa and Indonesia, while the peso currency is the third strongest-gaining currency in the world of the 152 tracked by Thomson Reuters. Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big thermal producers with their own port and rail facilities such as Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Xstrata. Workers at Colombia's La Jagua mine, owned by Glencore's Prodeco unit, are still on strike after nearly a month, but Prodeco could start moving coal from the Calenturitas mine once the railway resumes normal operations. The return of Fenoco workers could put more pressure for a resolution to the labor dispute at La Jagua mine, and possibly weaken the hand of the union in wage talks.