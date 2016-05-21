BOGOTA May 21 Colombia's coal output fell 7.3
percent to 21.5 million tonnes in the first quarter, as miners
extracted less of the mineral due to lower global prices, the
national mining agency said in a statement late on Friday.
The Andean nation, the world's fifth-largest coal exporter,
produced 23.2 million tonnes in the same period a year ago. The
sector is seeking to produce 85.5 million tonnes this year,
similar levels to last year.
The biggest players in Colombia's coal industry are Drummond
Co, Glencore PLC, Murray Energy's
Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned
by BHP Billiton , Anglo American PLC and
Glencore.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy)