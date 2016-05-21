BOGOTA May 21 Colombia's coal output fell 7.3 percent to 21.5 million tonnes in the first quarter, as miners extracted less of the mineral due to lower global prices, the national mining agency said in a statement late on Friday.

The Andean nation, the world's fifth-largest coal exporter, produced 23.2 million tonnes in the same period a year ago. The sector is seeking to produce 85.5 million tonnes this year, similar levels to last year.

The biggest players in Colombia's coal industry are Drummond Co, Glencore PLC, Murray Energy's Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned by BHP Billiton , Anglo American PLC and Glencore. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)