* Prodeco says workers inflexible; union denies

* Industry watching for railway strike

* Two other Glencore mines join strike

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, July 19 Colombian coal miners went on strike o n T hursday, seeking better pay and working conditions at the La Jagua mining complex of Glencore's Prodeco unit, while the company accused a labor union of being inflexible with its demands.

The walkout at La Jagua is unlikely to hit spot thermal coal prices in Europe or Asia unless it lasts for weeks, but many industry sources are more concerned about whether workers from Colombia's main coal railway, Fenoco, would join the walkout.

"Right now everything is stopped," Ricardo Machado of the Sintraminergetica union told Reuters by telephone.

Miners at Carbones de La Jagua authorized a walkout two weeks ago in Colombia, the world's fourth-largest coal exporter, after 40 days of talks with Prodeco failed to produce a deal.

The La Jagua complex is an open-pit mining operation in the northern Cesar province, which includes mining concessions held by separate Glencore companies - Carbones de La Jagua, Consorcio Minero Unido and Carbones el Tesoro.

Worker negotiations involved only Carbones de La Jagua, but miners at the two others joined the strike, the union said. The three areas produced 7 million tonnes of coal last year, according to mining regulator data.

Prodeco said it regretted that the union's "inflexible position and excessive demands" led to a strike - charges the union denied, saying it was only asking for fair wage increases.

"In the current economic environment it's important that there is participation of the company and workers to reach reasonable and beneficial agreements," Prodeco said in a statement.

Latin America has a history of tense ties among mining companies, unions, indigenous people and environmental groups.

Unions use strikes for leverage in bargaining talks with mining and oil companies, which have been returning to Colombia after a fall in guerrilla violence over the last decade due to a U.S.-backed military offensive.

La Jagua's coal is the highest quality produced in Colombia and when not blended, is a niche market material, industry sources said. Glencore's Prodeco operations consist of La Jagua and Calenturitas. It has its own port and rail facilities.

Industry sources said that Prodeco had one month or more of stockpiles at the port, and if prolonged, the company could just extend loading times.

La Jagua has such high-energy, low-sulphur coal that it often is sold as pulverized coal for use in steelmaking.

In 2010, laborers at La Jagua went on strike for five weeks before signing a two-year deal, and last year, they remained out for eight days at the 5-million-tonne-per-year Calenturitas mine.

More worrying for many in Colombia's coal industry is a possible strike at Fenoco railway - the country's main line after Cerrejon's tracks.

Fenoco carries high-grade coal to Atlantic ports from mines run by Drummond, Glencore's Prodeco unit and Goldman Sachs' Colombian Natural Resources - and a walkout there could cut exports by about 50 percent.

Concerns, however, over future global demand and prices mean the impact of supply disruptions in Colombia from the La Jagua strike and a possible walkout at Fenoco would probably be fairly muted.

Both the Atlantic and Pacific markets are over-supplied despite a strong coal burn across much of Europe and steady imports by India and China.