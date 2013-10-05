Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
BOGOTA A Colombian city claimed to set a world record on Friday after 13,800 people gathered in a town square for a cup of coffee, a feat designed to promote the beverage in a nation that grows the beans but consumes little.
The event was organized by local authorities in the eastern province of Boyaca and the farmer-funded National Federation of Coffee Producers in the world's biggest producer of smooth-tasting 'washed' arabicas. The organizers said they have submitted evidence of the event held in Boyaca's capital, Tunja, to Guinness World Records.
The Guinness website says the largest ever "coffee party" was in Jugendpark, Cologne, Germany, in August 2009, at which 8,162 participants were served an iced coffee drink.
Though Colombia produces some of the world's finest coffees, helped by cooler temperatures high in the Andes, per capita consumption is less than half than that in the United States and about a quarter of that of Scandinavia.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
An 1804 U.S. silver dollar sold for $3.3 million in one of a series of auctions that brought in a record total of more than $100 million for a renowned private coin collection, organizers said on Saturday.