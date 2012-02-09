Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
BOGOTA Feb 9 Colombia's coffee production fell 41 percent to 535,000 60-kg bags in January versus a year ago while exports also went down 37.4 percent to 531,000 sacks, the country's coffee growers federation said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LONDON, June 11 Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country.