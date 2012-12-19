* Louis Dreyfus buys Colombian beans as crop forecasts shrink-trade

* Brokers, Dreyfus and growers have estimated 1.5 mln bags stored

By Diana Delgado and Marcy Nicholson

BOGOTA/NEW YORK, Dec 19 Global commodity trader Louis Dreyfus has embarked on a buying spree of high-quality Colombian coffee beans, market sources said, an apparent bet that rival traders are overestimating next year's supply.

Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV, which bills itself as the world's No. 3 coffee trader and recently became the top private exporter from Colombia, has been positioning itself as one of the few sources of high quality beans during the first quarter of 2013, said traders, coffee exporters and several growers.

The European merchant may have purchased as much as 6 percent of the total crop from Colombia, according to estimates by three sources who either export from Colombia or work with local farmers who have sold to Dreyfus through middlemen. Some said it was the largest buying binge they had seen in the country, the world's biggest producer of washed arabica beans.

Colombia accounted for about 6 percent of the 2011/12 global arabica and robusta coffee crop, International Coffee Organization data showed.

"What we constantly hear is,'Louis Dreyfus has rented another warehouse,'" said one U.S. importer who competes with Louis Dreyfus.

"They've noticeably been the most aggressive buyer in the internal market, paying the highest prices significantly above what the other exporters have been willing to pay."

The spree could leave Dreyfus well-positioned to benefit if benchmark New York arabica futures rebound from the 2-1/2-year lows touched last week. Prices have halved from a record above $3 per pound a year and a half ago.

Dreyfus emerged as a noticeable buyer in Colombia's opaque cash market in November, offering higher prices than others were willing to pay, dealers said. In early December, the average premiums for beans there jumped around 4 cents per pound.

While premiums remain sharply lower than in early 2009, Dreyfus' activity raised eyebrows in the industry because other buyers said they couldn't compete with the premiums being paid.

In a response to Reuters' questions, Trishul Mandana, Louis Dreyfus' global managing director for coffee, said the purchases "have been very consistent with the size of our day to day operations".

He said that the increase in premiums was due to a host of other factors including farmers' reluctance to sell their crop due to low futures prices; an "irrationally" large short position among exporters; and a crop that is proving to be far lower than many expected.

"Some exporters who have chosen to ignore these basic fundamentals have found themselves in a difficult situation," he said.

Guillermo Trujillo, former secretary of the country's coffee growers federation, said Dreyfus may have as much as 500,000 bags stored in Colombian warehouses, or roughly 6 percent of the country's total crop. The size of the bags range from 60-70 kilograms.

While most estimated Dreyfus is currently storing 500,000 bags in Colombia, the U.S. importer said he heard an estimate as low as 200,000 bags. The estimates equate to a large portion of the country's recent harvest. Some 653,000 bags were harvested in October and another 770,000 bags in November, growers' federation data showed.

Coffee is typically exported within three months of being purchased in order to maintain Colombia's quality standards.

Local brokers, who buy beans from producers to then sell to international exporters, may hold another 1 million 60-kg bags, Trujillo added.

RECENT ARRIVAL

Dreyfus, a 160-year-old company with French roots and a Swiss-based trading desk, has long been a powerful player in the global soft commodity market, with estimated annual trade 8.5 million 60-kg bags of coffee.

But it only opened office in Colombia four years ago, industry sources say. It also has operations such as warehouses in Pereira, the capital of the Risaralda coffee-growing region.

The revved-up buying comes at a time of intensifying competition for increasingly scarce high-quality beans from Colombia, where recent crops have suffered due to torrential rains and disease. Output hit a three-decade low in 2011.

Price premiums over the ICE Futures U.S. benchmark "C" contract for Colombian Usual Good Quality arabica beans stored in U.S. warehouses surged to as much as $1 per pound amid a wave of panic buying three years ago.

Premiums have cooled to around 23 cents per lb this week.

The Andean country has repeatedly lowered output forecasts this year and now expects production of less than 8 million 60-kg bags from an original goal of 9 million or more sacks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast the country will see its smallest harvest in four decades at around 7.5 million bags.

HAPPY GROWERS, UNHAPPY EXPORTERS

Competitors in the Colombian countryside have been frustrated, unable or unwilling to match offers by Dreyfus agents of as much as 580,000 pesos ($322) for two bags of 125-kg parchment coffee in the provinces of Caldas, Risaralda, Antioquia and Quindio.

That is 5.5 percent more than regular traders and exporters pay for the same beans, coffee producers and private exporters said.

"Those people are saying: 'We have money to buy the main coffee harvest' and they are certainly doing it," said Francisco Ortega, a coffee buyer at Trilladora San Jose, which buys and exports beans produced in the main growing areas.

"It's affecting us a lot because growers are selling to them and not to us. We cannot pay what they are paying."

Louis Dreyfus is likely betting that differentials on Colombian beans will widen in the first quarter of 2013, allowing them to sell at higher prices, said a coffee exporter.

Demand from roasters may reach some 700,000 bags a month in the first quarter, while actual new production is likely to fall short of that, the exporter said. Anyone who had pre-sold supplies may be forced to buy from Dreyfus rather in order to fulfill their export commitments.

The slightly higher premiums are some comfort to Colombia's farmers, hit by poor harvests, the deep slump in New York benchmark futures prices and a rise in the peso.

"We are happy because someone is paying more for our coffee," said Isabel Castano, a small coffee grower in the Risaralda province, who sold her coffee to a middleman. "The price is so low now that anything above that is a relief." (Editing by xxx)