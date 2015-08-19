BOGOTA Aug 19 Colombians' consumer confidence
fell in July to its second-lowest level since June 2009 amid
reduced expectations for economic expansion, a survey showed
Wednesday.
The consumer confidence index was 2.6 percent in July, down
12.1 percentage points from June and 24 points lower than a year
earlier.
The survey by economic think tank Fedesarrollo showed a fall
in confidence across all income levels, particularly in
high-earning households and among those living in the capital
city of Bogota.
Consumer confidence was slightly above the 2.3 percent
figure from March, when the index hit its lowest point since
2009.
Analysts expect Latin America's fourth-largest economy to
expand about 3 percent this year, below the government's 3.6
percent target.
The central bank considers consumer confidence figures when
deciding the benchmark interest rate, which has held at 4.5
percent for 11 straight months. Analysts expect the bank's board
to hold the rate again when it meets on Friday, according to a
Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)