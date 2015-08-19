BOGOTA Aug 19 Colombians' consumer confidence fell in July to its second-lowest level since June 2009 amid reduced expectations for economic expansion, a survey showed Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index was 2.6 percent in July, down 12.1 percentage points from June and 24 points lower than a year earlier.

The survey by economic think tank Fedesarrollo showed a fall in confidence across all income levels, particularly in high-earning households and among those living in the capital city of Bogota.

Consumer confidence was slightly above the 2.3 percent figure from March, when the index hit its lowest point since 2009.

Analysts expect Latin America's fourth-largest economy to expand about 3 percent this year, below the government's 3.6 percent target.

The central bank considers consumer confidence figures when deciding the benchmark interest rate, which has held at 4.5 percent for 11 straight months. Analysts expect the bank's board to hold the rate again when it meets on Friday, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)